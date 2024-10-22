Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement

The shocking and abrupt departure of the only ACC men’s basketball coach with a national championship to his name reached Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes sometime between landing in Alabama and checking into a hotel on Thursday evening.

Tony Bennett’s retirement was a shock, sure — but it also came with understanding from Wake’s coach entering his fifth season with the Deacons.

“I’m surprised that he walked away,” Forbes told Deacons Illustrated on Monday. “Somebody that’s as accomplished as him, has a lot left in the tank, stepped away from something that I know he loves to do.

“But I understand his reasons.”

Bennett’s retirement from Virginia sent shockwaves through the ACC and college basketball. At 55 years old, Bennett stepped away from a program where he won a national championship (2019), six ACC regular-season titles, two tournament championships, and reached the NCAA tournament 10 times in 15 years.

Wake Forest split meetings with Virginia last season, both winning at home. The Deacons won in Charlottesville, Va., in early 2022, and the Cavaliers repaid the favor by winning in Winston-Salem in 2023.

Virginia was picked to finish fifth in the ACC by the league’s preseason media poll. The Cavaliers have played in nine of the last 10 NCAA tournaments.