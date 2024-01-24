Wake Forest will play an ACC game in the second game of the season and has off weeks in September and November in the upcoming football season.

Wake’s full football schedule was released Wednesday evening. Of note is the Sept. 7 game against Virginia, as are consecutive road trips to Connecticut and Stanford (only one of those is an ACC game).

As announced earlier this week, Wake Forest will play host to N.C. A&T on Aug. 29, a Thursday night. It will be the 10th time in 11 seasons under Dave Clawson that the Deacons will not open on a Saturday, with the only exception being the 2020 season opener against Clemson during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also announced this week was that Wake’s home game against California — yes, an ACC game — will be Nov. 8, which is a Friday night.

Game times and TV networks for the first few weeks will be announced later — that announcement came May 31 of last year, to give you an idea of the timing. Game times and networks after the first three weeks are made on a weekly basis during the season.

One important thing to keep in mind: Every team in college football will have at least two off weeks this season (ones that play in Week 0 could have three). It’s a calendar issue when that many Saturdays pass between Labor Day and Thanksgiving; the last time it happened was 2019.

Here is Wake’s full schedule:

8/29 – vs. N.C. A&T (Thursday night)

9/7 – vs. Virginia

9/14 – vs. Ole Miss

9/21 – Off

9/28 – vs. Louisiana

10/5 – at N.C. State

10/12 – vs. Clemson

10/19 – at UConn

10/26 – at Stanford

11/2 – Off

11/8 – vs. California (Friday night)

11/16 – at UNC

11/23 – at Miami

11/30 – vs. Duke