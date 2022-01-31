Wake Forest’s football schedule released

Wake Forest’s first ACC game a season after winning the Atlantic Division will be against the team that previously won the division six times in a row.

After three non-conference games, including a Thursday night opener against FCS-level VMI, Wake Forest will close its September schedule with a home game against Clemson. Both Wake Forest and Clemson are expected to be ranked in the top 15 entering next season.

Other games of note are an Oct. 1 trip to Florida State, and three games in November coming against Big 4 rivals – at N.C. State on Nov. 5, home against UNC on Nov. 12, and at Duke on Nov. 26 to end the season.

Wake Forest’s website has designated the Sept. 17 game against Liberty as homecoming, and the game against UNC as “Unrivaled Weekend.”

Wake Forest is the reigning ACC Atlantic Division champion, having gone 7-1 in the league last season. The Deacons were 11-3 overall and lost to Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game.

The Deacons’ four non-conference opponents have been known for a while; three of them are at home, along with a road trip to Nashville, Tenn., for a matchup against Vanderbilt. A game against Liberty looms, as the Flames are 26-11 in the past three seasons with Hugh Freeze as coach (though, they’re losing quarterback Malik Willis, a projected NFL draft pick).

Wake’s final non-conference game will be a rematch with Army, which the Deacons beat 70-56 last season.

Here is Wake Forest’s complete 2022 football schedule:

Sept. 1 – vs. VMI (Thursday)

Sept. 10 – at Vanderbilt

Sept. 17 – vs. Liberty

Sept. 24 – vs. Clemson

Oct. 1 – at Florida State

Oct. 8 – vs. Army

Oct. 15 – OPEN

Oct. 22 – vs. Boston College

Oct. 29 – at Louisville

Nov. 5 – at N.C. State

Nov. 12 – vs. North Carolina

Nov. 19 – vs. Syracuse

Nov. 26 – at Duke