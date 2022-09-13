Wake Forest will play four of its first seven ACC men’s basketball games on the road, and two of the home games will be against teams that played for last year’s ACC basketball championship.

The ACC announced the league’s basketball slate for the upcoming season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Deacons will open league play with a game at Clemson on Dec. 2. Two other December home games will be against Duke (Dec. 20) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 31), teams that met in last season’s ACC tournament championship (with VT winning and securing a spot in the NCAA tournament).

Here is Wake’s full basketball schedule (the non-conference portion was announced in July):

11/7 – Fairfield

11/11 – Georgia

11/15 – Utah Valley

11/18 – La Salle (Jersey Mike’s Classic; Montego Bay, Jamaica)

11/20 – Georgetown or LMU (Jersey Mike’s Classic; Montego Bay, Jamaica)

11/23 – South Carolina State

11/26 – Hampton

11/29 – at Wisconsin (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

12/2 – at Clemson

12/10 – vs. LSU (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta)

12/14 – App State

12/17 – at Rutgers

12/20 – Duke

12/31 – Virginia Tech

1/4 – at UNC

1/7 – at Louisville

1/11 – Florida State

1/14 – at Boston College

1/17 – Clemson

1/21 – Virginia

1/25 – at Pittsburgh

1/28 – N.C. State

1/31 – at Duke

2/4 – at Notre Dame

2/7 – UNC

2/11 – Georgia Tech

2/18 – at Miami

2/22 – at N.C. State

2/25 – Notre Dame

2/28 – Boston College

3/4 – at Syracuse