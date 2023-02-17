WINSTON-SALEM – Just think how good Nick Kurtz will be if he ever gets a normal offseason.

Two offseasons with Wake Forest’s baseball team haven’t afforded him that luxury and based on his freshman season plus this year’s opener — a 9-3 win over Youngstown State on Friday — he’s plenty good without normalcy.

Kurtz had two of Wake’s three homers, including a grand slam in the second inning, to pace Wake’s offense at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since I got surgery two days after the season ended last year,” Kurtz said. “How we ended last year, and then 7-8 months before the first game was tough, obviously. But I mean, I felt pre-game jitters on Monday and it just kept getting worse and worse.”

The sophomore first baseman underwent surgery on his right shoulder. Kurtz suffered a torn labrum in it in the fall before last season and kept reinjuring it last season — all the while hitting .338, smashing 15 homers and starting 53 games.

He didn’t start taking live at-bats until January. Kurtz walked in his first at-bat Friday, and his grand slam helped blow open Wake’s cruise-control win in the opener.

“Nick Kurtz is a really good player,” coach Tom Walter said. “It helps when you have Brock Wilken hitting behind you, you see more pitches. That’s a pretty good 3-4 combination.”

Not everything was rosy when it came to Wake’s opener, but the worry over Teddy McGraw is minimal.

“Teddy McGraw just had a little tenderness and fatigue this week,” Walter said of his junior righty starter, adding that if it was an ACC weekend, he’d have pitched. “Since it’s early in the year, didn’t want to take any chances, so we’ll bump him back to next week.”