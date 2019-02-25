Wake Forest offer grabs attention of Florida RB
Florida running back Marvin Scott III has been picking up offers lately including some major P5 offers. Wake Forest is among the schools to target him and verbally offer recently. Scott talks about...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news