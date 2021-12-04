Wake Forest notches impressive win at Virginia Tech

So far, so good for Wake Forest's men's basketball team in ACC play.

The Deacons opened conference play with an 80-61 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday, pulling away in the second half for a resounding win against a team thought to be an upper-echelon team in the league.

Maybe more impressively, the Deacons (8-1, 1-0 ACC) did it without massive performances from Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams.

Daivien Williamson scored a team-best 19 points, while Dallas Walton scored 17. LaRavia and Williams scored 10 apiece, with Williams dishing out nine assists and both leading the Deacons with seven rebounds.

Wake Forest shot 33 of 52 in the game, including 26 of 38 on 2-pointers.