Wake Forest makes it home after more travel trouble

The path was for Wake Forest’s plane to reach Montgomery, Ala., for a refuel on Saturday night after the Deacons won at SMU.

The weather had other plans.

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team landed in Lafayette, La., a little before midnight (central time), scrambled to find a couple of hotels for the 40-plus people who make up the traveling party, and returned to Greensboro on Sunday evening.

“By the time we got into Louisiana, it was rough. I’ve been in some rough situations on airplanes but that one would be right there, top three,” coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom on Monday. “The pilot made the decision to land in Louisiana.”

Forbes lauded director of basketball operations Frank Davis, who’s been at Wake Forest since Forbes’ arrival in 2020, for his work in finding rooms for the traveling party at two hotels and “about 10 Ubers” to transport the Deacons and their collective staff.

Wake Forest had to come back by landing at Greensboro’s Piedmont International Airport on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m.

The Deacons are taking today off before getting ready for their next game, which doesn’t come until Saturday.

“We’ll practice Tuesday, we’ll take Wednesday off,” Forbes said. “And then we’ll go into our normal scout mode on Thursday, Friday, to get ready to play N.C. State on Saturday.

“I’ve seen the movie ‘St. Elmo’s fire,’ growing up in the 80s. I actually saw what St. Elmo’s fire is in real time. I don’t want to see it again, I can promise you that.”

St. Elmo’s fire is a weather phenomenon that appears as a glowing blue or violet light around the sharp edges of an aircraft, per Google’s AI. It can occur during thunderstorms or when an aircraft flies through heavily charged skies — for a photo, see the thread below.