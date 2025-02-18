Wake Forest loses for first time of baseball season

Here’s an ominous feeling to Wake Forest’s first loss of the baseball season.

The Deacons’ first weekend and first mid-week game have played out with the same results as last season, completed with Wake Forest losing 4-0 at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Wake Forest swept its opening weekend last season and then went to UNCG and suffered its first loss of the season, too.

After scoring 63 runs in a four-game sweep of LIU and Marist this past weekend (playing each one twice), Wake Forest (4-1) was shut out and had two hits, both of them singles. The Deacons only had five baserunners, the other three coming on walks, and struck out a combined 14 times.

Wake’s first hit didn’t come until the fifth inning, by Chris Katz. Its other hit was by Dalton Wentz in the eighth.

UNCG (3-1) got a run in the first inning with the help of two errors by shortstop Marek Houston. A wild pitch by Griffin Green in the third inning led to the Spartans’ second run. UNCG scored twice in the fifth, the first on a sac bunt and throwing error on pitcher Luke Schmolke; the second on a groundout.

Wake’s bullpen game on the mound saw the Deacons use seven pitchers. Matt Bedford, the starter, is the only one who faced more than six batters (he faced 11). In order, Bedford, Haiden Leffew, Green, Schmolke, Will Ray, Zach Johnston and Josh Gunther combined for 17 strikeouts in only eight innings of work. They had four walks (two by Gunther) and two hit batters.