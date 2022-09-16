Wake Forest and Liberty will play football on Saturday for the last time until … well, that’s indefinite.

Wake Forest athletics director John Currie announced through his “From the Quad” update that the two schools have canceled their scheduled games in 2025 and ’26 in Lynchburg, Va., and Winston-Salem, respectively.

“Scheduling is a complex jigsaw puzzle and I’m always glad to hear your thoughts on who you’d like to see the Deacs play!” Currie wrote.

Currie also mentioned the possibility – that’s an important word here – that Appalachian State will be the replacement opponent in 2025. The Deacons and Mountaineers were scheduled to meet in 2020 in Winston-Salem – the back half of a home-and-home after Wake’s trip to Boone in 2017 – before COVID forced that game’s indefinite postponement.

Other non-conference games on the schedule in 2025 are a trip to Mississippi and home games against Western Carolina and Army.

In 2026, Wake Forest makes road trips to Purdue and Army, with a home game against Northern Illinois. Because of the two road games already on the schedule, whoever replaces Liberty in this season will likely be coming to Truist Field.

Among other factors – it’s pretty easy to find fault with *that* school through a quick Google search of “Liberty scandal” – that could motivate Wake Forest to get out of the series, it’s going to less important to play road games in Virginia between the 2023-26 seasons.

The ACC’s new scheduling model puts Wake Forest at Virginia Tech in two of those four seasons, and at Virginia for another season. The Deacons have pulled in a considerable amount of talent recruiting Virginia in recent seasons, so it’s always beneficial to play games in the state.

Wake Forest will play at Old Dominion next season.