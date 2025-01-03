Wake Forest lands wide receiver from Division II

Make that two wide receiver additions from the transfer portal for Wake Forest’s football team on Friday.

Reginald Vick Jr. committed to the Deacons on Friday night on Instagram. He comes to the Deacons with two seasons of eligibility remaining, having spent three years at Division II Virginia Union.

The 6-3, 185-pound Vick put up impressive numbers this past season. In 14 games, he had 58 catches for 1,448 yards (24.9 yards per catch) and 16 touchdowns. He had eight games with at least 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown in 11 of 14 games.

Vick is a North Carolina native, hailing from Wendell and being a graduate of East Wake High School.

The other wide receiver who committed to Wake Forest on Friday is Sterling Berkhalter, who’s coming from Cincinnati (and previously, N.C. A&T). Both Vick and Berkhalter wrapped up visits with Wake Forest on Friday.

These are busy days for the newly assembled coaching staff under coach Jake Dickert, who took over last month just a couple of days after the abrupt resignation of Dave Clawson. The Deacons need wide receivers, especially in light of Donavon Greene exiting via transfer portal after Clawson’s departure.