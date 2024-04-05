Wake Forest really did like what it saw from Tre’Von Spillers when it played Appalachian State in the first round of the NIT.

The Deacons’ first transfer portal addition of the cycle is Spillers, a 6-7, 205-pound forward who has one season of eligibility remaining. Spillers announced the news Friday afternoon.

Spillers averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game at App State in his first (and only) season with the Mountaineers. Before going to Boone, Spillers played at two junior colleges — USC Salkehatchie in 2021-22 and Moberly Area Community College last season. At Moberly, he led all JuCo players with 4.9 blocks per game and averaged a double-double (12.9 points, 11.0 rebounds).

Spillers had 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting, with 10 rebounds, in App State’s 87-76 loss at Wake Forest in the first round of the NIT on March 20. He also had a block and a steal.

The addition of Spillers comes about a week after the Deacons had the last of their six portal departures announce they were leaving. From Wake’s frontcourt, Matthew Marsh, Zach Keller and Damari Monsanto all have entered the transfer portal.