DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest lands massive Colorado big man Walton

Wake Forest added another key piece to the 2021-22 basketball team on Wednesday as former Colorado center Dallas Walton committed to the Deacs. The Colorado native has 84 games under his belt in the Pac-12 and averaged 6.5 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game in just under 15 minutes per game this past season.

With Ody Oguma back and Tariq Ingraham medically cleared, the Deacs will have a solid front-court rotation of bigger bodies to take pressure off of Isaiah Mucius to play in the block.