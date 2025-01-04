Wake Forest keeps it rolling

WINSTON-SALEM – In terms of watchability, Wake Forest’s offense in two games this week has been …

Acceptable? Preferable? Dare we say, ideal?

The Deacons’ 77-59 victory against N.C. State on Saturday at Joel Coliseum started 2025 in a similar way as 2024 ended, which was Tuesday’s 10-point win at Syracuse.

Each game only counts for one win in the standings. And the Deacons haven’t appeased the metrics deities enough to be considered an NCAA tournament team — at least, not yet.

The trend is the point, though — and the points are flowing.

“This team needed practice to kind of find themselves,” coach Steve Forbes said on Saturday. “I know a lot has been said, rightfully so, about our numbers on offense and all of these analytical things about the way we started the season.

“But if you look at our numbers in December and January, in the ACC as a team, we’re shooting 48% from the field. We’re shooting 37% from 3, 76(%) from the line. Those are winning numbers.”

All of those numbers compiled look like: 100-for-210 shooting, 23-for-61 on 3-pointers, and 69-for-89 at the free-throw line. It’s led to three wins in four ACC games and in a league devoid of many Bonafide teams near the top, the door is open for Wake Forest (11-4, 3-1 ACC) to rack up wins.

And those wins could look like Saturday’s display, which saw Wake Forest trail for all of 22 seconds in the opening minute. The Deacons led by as much as 15 in the first half, survived a push from N.C. State (8-6, 1-2) that made it a two-point game early in the second half, and surged to a 22-point lead with five minutes left.

“That was a big win for us. The amount of points we won by but also, just the way we played as a team,” said freshman Juke Harris, who scored a career-high 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. “The crowd was into it, so I just love it.”