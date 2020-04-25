It was not supposed to end this way. Danny Manning, after learning the tricks of the trade as both an administrator and assistant coach at his alma mater, Kansas, took over at Tulsa and quickly led the program to the NCAA Tournament in his second year on the job. Wake Forest swiftly hired him away and in year three, Manning was back coaching in the NCAA Tournament. Two years later and he is without a job. While sympathy should not be a requisite surrounding his ouster as he could earn up to or over $10 million in a buy-out package, his demise was steep. Manning leaves having not finished above 10th in the ACC and mustered a below .500 record overall. What may have derailed things was the surprise but rapid development of John Collins as he left for the NBA after spending just two years on campus. Dinos Mitoglou then took a lucrative contract overseas,Keyshawn Woodstransferred, and Bryant Crawford and Doral Mooredeparted the program with a year of eligibility remaining. This all placed a talented but inexperienced crop of underclassmen into roles that may not have been not ready for which led to the ultimate downfall of Manning at the ACC program.



THE ROSTER & HOW IT WILL FILL OUT

Danny Manning and his staff did win their share of recruiting battles reflected by the enrollments of Chaundee Brown,Jaylen Hoard, Isaiah Mucius, Doral Moore and Bryant Crawford. However, the past several months hadn't been their best on the recruiting trail as they currently sit without a single Rivals150 recruit among the four incoming freshmen in the fall. For the new coaching staff, they will inherit a group that doesn’t show for much on paper correlated with immediate success. Brown recently entered his name into the Transfer Portal, while Brandon Childressjust exhausted his college eligibility. They did land the transfer commitments of Ian DuBose andIsaiah Wilkins, and there is hope in rising junior Isaiah Mucius. The next step would be for the melding of a strong coaching staff with a quality network base up and down the east coast. Asking for Deacons to defeat the blue bloods within their state is difficult but pin-pointing select prospects that could thrive within a specific playing style and are intrigued by the idea of wearing the same uniform that Chris Paul and Tim Duncan once wore could get the program headed in the right path. Just as NC State quickly ascended a rather fluid middle portion of the ACC last year, the tools and pieces remain for such a trajectory to be taken at Wake Forest.

COACHING CANDIDATES

Finding attainable and worthwhile coaching candidates could be difficult due to the timing of the change and the impact that the coronavirus may have on potential candidates. However, there are three names that we have heard that also would make the most sense in filling such a capacity.