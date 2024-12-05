Wake Forest inks 20-player class

Deacons get through Signing Day with relatively little stress or drama

Coach Dave Clawson is bringing a 20-player freshman class into Wake Forest's program. (Photo by Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

Wake Forest did most of its work early Wednesday, lost one player to a flip, and wrapped up a 20-man incoming freshman class on National Signing Day. “We're thrilled to welcome this talented group of young men who have chosen to pursue their academic and athletic journeys at Wake Forest University," said head coach Dave Clawson via news release. “Spanning many states, this class brings a diverse mix of skills that will drive our program forward. “I'm incredibly grateful for the effort our staff has put in over the past two years to bring together this class.” Ten of the 20 players are expected to enroll for the spring semester and go through spring practices with the Deacons. They are identified below. Wake’s only loss was the lone running back of the class; Terrell Mitchell was flipped to Rutgers. Here is a list of all 20 players Wake Forest added on Wednesday:

DB Koredell Bartley Size: 5-11, 173. Hometown: Greensboro, N.C. One note: Was flipped from South Florida in the last month.

LB Bailey Benson Size: 6-1, 195. Hometown: Covington, Ga. One note: Totaled 164 tackles in his high school career. * intends to enroll early

DB Jerron Blackwell Size: 6-2, 190. Hometown: Greensboro, N.C. One note: Teammate of Bartley at Dudley High School and also a late flip, Wake Forest taking him away from Marshall. Dudley has allowed a total of 22 points this season, is undefeated, and plays West Charlotte on Friday night in the fourth round of the state playoffs.

DB Seth Carethers Size: 6-foot, 165. Hometown: Coppell, Texas. One note: First time Wake Forest has signed a player from Texas since linebacker Dylan Hazen in the Class of 2021.

DL Kadear Dembele Size: 6-3, 280. Hometown: West Haven, Conn. One note: Recorded six sacks in 11 games as a junior, when he transferred to Archbishop Stepinac for that season. * intends to enroll early

DL Cole Funderburk Size: 6-3, 235. Hometown: Suwanee, Ga. One note: Finished his high school career with 186 tackles, 85 TFLs, 41 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions.

DB Freddie Gillens Size: 6-foot, 162. Hometown: Columbia, S.C. One note: Coached by former Wake Forest player Cory Helms. Is a three-time state champion in the triple jump. * intends to enroll early

WR Trishstin Glass Size: 6-4, 185. Hometown: Copperas Cove, Texas. One note: Joins Carethers as the first Wake Forest signees from Texas in a few years. * intends to enroll early

LB Tyler Houser Size: 6-2, 221. Hometown: Sparta, N.J. One note: Piled up 121 tackles, 22½ TFLs and 3½ sacks as a junior; had 88 tackles, 10 TFLs and six sacks in only seven games of his senior season. * intends to enroll early

WR Bryce Kania Size: 6-4, 200. Hometown: Princeton, N.J. One note: Will leave The Hun School of Princeton as the program’s all-time leader in touchdown catches (29).

LB Joel Lowenberg Size: 6-2, 210. Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn. One note: Was the latest addition to the class, having flipped from Middle Tennessee about three weeks ago.

DL Nicco Maggio Size: 6-1, 273. Hometown: Buford, Ga. One note: Was a team captain for a powerhouse program and had 40 tackles, seven TFLs and four sacks in his senior season. * intends to enroll early

DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala Size: 6-2, 317. Hometown: Munich, Germany. One note: Coming from overseas but played the last five seasons at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.). He was an all-state player as a senior. * intends to enroll early

QB Elijiah Oehlke Size: 6-2, 210. Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C. One note: Ended the regular season this year with 2,641 passing yards and his team was a combined 20-3 in his junior and senior seasons at Trinity Christian School of Academics (transferred there from Gray’s Creek). * intends to enroll early

OL Jaishaun Offutt Size: 6-3, 342. Hometown: Winchester, Va. One note: He’s a two-time state champion in the shot put and also played basketball.

OL Nathan Pahanich Size: 6-4, 291. Hometown: Princeton, N.J. One note: Teammate of Kania at The Hun School of Princeton; reclassified to the Class of 2025 after transferring from St. Andrew’s College in Ontario, Canada. * intends to enroll early

OL William Saba Size: 6-5, 272. Hometown: Purcellville, Va. One note: Has only been playing football since his junior year of high school.

DB William Wiebush Size: 6-foot, 182. Hometown: Franklin, Tenn. One note: Flipped from Memphis near the beginning of the college football season; played safety and wide receiver in his senior season, and played some quarterback as a junior. * intends to enroll early

TE Charlie Wingfield Size: 6-4, 239. Hometown: Franklin Lakes, N.J. One note: Played outside linebacker, wide receiver and tight end in three seasons at Ramapo High School; also played basketball and baseball.