WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest went through its first scrimmage of preseason camp on Monday night at BB&T Field. The Demon Deacon offense put up 53 points on five touchdowns and six field goals.

“Overall, it was a pretty clean first scrimmage,” said Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson. “There weren’t a lot of penalties and the penalties were mostly from the freshmen and young guys who haven’t played a lot before. Overall a good night, we got good work. We know where we are now 12 days into (camp) and we know what we need to get better at.”



Both Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman threw for 146 yards in the scrimmage. Hartman completed nine of 18 passes and one touchdown while Newman completed eight of 12 with two touchdowns.



Clawson was impressed with both of his quarterbacks on Monday night.



“They are both playing better than a year ago,” said Clawson. “Right now, we have two quarterbacks who are better than any quarterback we had a year ago and that’s a compliment to both of them. If either of them had played this well last year, it would have been an easy decision (on whom to start).”



Freshman Kenneth Walker led all ballcarriers with 84 yards on 15 carries while Christian Beal-Smith had 51 yards on nine carries.



“I thought Christian Beal-Smith looked good, I thought Kenneth Walker looked good,” said Clawson. “They made people miss. Now the flip side to that is that they made people miss."



“Kenneth Walker is having a really good camp and he’s probably playing himself into a guy who can play for us and not redshirt."



Sage Surratt led the receiving corps with 104 yards on four catches including receptions of 41 and 34 yards with the latter accounting for the first touchdown of the game on a toss from Newman. Isaiah Isaac had a pair of touchdown catches including a 22-yard score from Newman and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hartman.

Courtney McKinney scored on a one-yard run and Hartman added a four-yard run for a touchdown.



Placekickers Nick Sciba and Zach Murphy were perfect on field goal attempts on the night. Sciba nailed four including a long of 45 yards. Murphy connected on tries of 30 and 24 yards.



Defensively, the Deacons were led by a pair of freshmen in linebacker Chase Jones and defensive back Zach Ranson who each finished the game with a team-high nine tackles.



The Demon Deacons are now just 18 days away from the Opening Night game at BB&T Field against Utah State on August 30.






