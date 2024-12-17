Wake Forest heats up in second half

WINSTON-SALEM – One game — really, one half — doesn’t mean Wake Forest has solved all of its ailments.

It’s a start, though.

The Deacons came out of a 10-day break and sizzled in the second half of a 75-58 win over James Madison on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest (9-3) scored the last five points of the first half — going to halftime down by one — and that was enough to kickstart an offense that has been underwhelming (at best) this season.

The reality, of course, is more complex. Wake’s offense was addressed often over the last week; the result was scoring 1.55 points per possession in the second half.

“The last 10 days, definitely offense was an emphasis,” said senior guard Hunter Sallis, who scored a game-high 27 points. “I feel like making the right situations where we get … those double gaps and just making sure we have the right spacing so we can get downhill and make the right read and I feel like we did that well in the second half.”

Sallis scored twice in the final minute of the first half and poured in 17 points in the second half, capped by a couple of 3-pointers in the last three minutes to provide the final exclamation points.

“We started playing … inside-out more, through the post. It was great offense today,” said Davin Cosby Jr., who scored 13 points and made three 3s.

It came with some great defense after a rocky start, too.

Wake Forest pulled away from the Dukes (6-5) with a 22-3 run, which went from about the 16-minute mark to there being less than nine minutes left in the game. In that span, Wake Forest had three “kills,” which is three straight defensive stops.

“I thought we’ve been building on it through practice,” coach Steve Forbes said of his team’s second half. “I thought Boston College (on Dec. 7) had some good stuff for us and I was very encouraged with practice.”