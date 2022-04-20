Wake Forest gets safety transfer

The Deacons picked up a commitment from safety Brendon Harris, who's transferring from Vanderbilt after four seasons.

Wake Forest didn't get too far out of spring ball before making an addition to a position of need.

Harris had 34 tackles and two passes broken-up in 12 games last season for Vanderbilt, which was 2-10 in the first season under coach Clark Lea.

The 6-1, 214-pounder had a bigger impact in the previous two seasons, with 51 tackles in 10 games in 2019 and 42 tackles in seven games in 2020.

Harris will be immediately eligible, given he hasn't transferred before. The remaining question is how many seasons of eligibility does he have: He's listed as having played five games as a freshman in 2018 on Vanderbilt's athletics website, and if that's the case then he has one season remaining.

Multiple sources told Deacons Illustrated that he only played four games in 2018, though, so that gives him two seasons of eligibility remaining.