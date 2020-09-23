DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest Football Schedule Update: Revised Dates Set for Campbell, ND

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday that the Duke’s Mayo Classic between Wake Forest and Notre Dame has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12. Additionally, the Demon Deacons have moved their non-conference matchup with Campbell to Friday, Oct. 2 at Truist Field.

“We look forward to welcoming Coach Mike Minter and the Fighting Camels to Truist Field next week," Director of Athletics John Currie said. "We are extremely appreciative of the partnership of Campbell AD Omar Banks in being able to adjust their schedule to move our game up one week. Their ability to adjust the game date is a testament to the protocols and healthy and safe atmosphere Omar, Coach Minter and their entire staff has created in Buies Creek.

“Wake Forest Athletics also appreciates Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement yesterday increasing the maximum permissible capacity to seven percent of capacity for our home games inside Truist Field beginning in October. In conjunction with health authorities, our staff has worked hard over the past six months to develop extensive plans to adhere to social distancing requirements and safely host our student-athletes parents and families, students, and a limited number of fans inside all our venues,” Currie said. “Our student-athletes and staff have missed the passion and support of Deacon Nation. We look forward to safely welcoming you back!”

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and University community remains our top priority,” said Head Coach Dave Clawson. “As I have said since the summer, this season was going to present challenges we have never experienced. As we continue to navigate this season, we need to remain flexible and I appreciate the leadership from John Currie, our administration and the ACC in giving us a pathway forward during this season. We appreciate the flexibility from Coach Minter and our partnership with the Campbell athletic department to allow our student-athletes to return to the field on Oct. 2.”

Additional information of the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Notre Dame including television broadcasting information will be announced in the future.

Attendance Update

Following Tuesday’s announcement from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, Wake Forest is permitted to host seven percent of Truist Field’s capacity on Oct. 2 for its contest against Campbell.

Attendees will require physical distancing and mandatory face masks or facial coverings, with careful attention to safety protocol for concessions. Wake Forest will be transitioning to individual game tickets only for the 2020 and a more touchless environment with mobile ticketing.

With the seating plans for the upcoming season changing due to CDC guidelines, Wake Forest will offer current season ticket holders who wish to attend games the opportunity to obtain tickets on a game-by-game basis.

Student ticket information will be forthcoming.

Additionally, the prioritization will take into account the following guiding principles:

Safety of fans and student-athletes.

Transparency of information and process.

Flexibility through the Ticket Purchase Assurance Program.

Prioritizing player families and Wake Forest students.

Accommodating as many season ticket holders as possible.

Fair and objective system of allocation based upon contracted seats, Deacon Club priority, and years of purchase.

Additional safety measures, parking, entry and many other details for fans who are able to attend the game will be made available in the coming days.