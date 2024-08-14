PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Wake Forest ends summer on healthy note

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Deacons finally got back to full strength for final basketball practice of the summer

Omaha Biliew grabs a rebound while playing for Iowa State last season.
Omaha Biliew grabs a rebound while playing for Iowa State last season. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports Images)
Advertisement

WINSTON-SALEM – The first look at Omaha Biliew playing for Wake Forest came in the Deacons’ final practice of the summer.

Biliew, coming off surgery to repair a broken foot, practiced in 5-on-5 basketball for the first time last week. The former 5-star recruit and transfer from Iowa State made the Deacons whole for the first time on Friday afternoon.

“He moves different. Like, he’s a dude,” coach Steve Forbes said of the 6-8, 225-pounder. “He’s going to stay here during the little break, he needs to continue to work himself back into conditioning.”

The Deacons are deep on paper and based on observing one practice, it’s legitimate. But a lot of the summer was spent waiting on a few of the players who will be the reason for that depth.

Davin Cosby Jr. also underwent surgery on his way to Winston-Salem; the Alabama transfer had a chipped bone in his foot that required a screw. He practiced for about the last three weeks of the summer.

“I think he’s still some time away from being in the shape he needs to be in because he was a little later starting for us,” Forbes said.

There wasn’t a surgery involved for a third incoming transfer, Churchill Abass (DePaul). But as Forbes explained, DePaul’s season was over March 13 and the Blue Demons had a coaching change, meaning Abass went a while in the spring without much structure to his development.

“He just went about two months and didn’t have anybody to work him out,” Forbes said. “He’s athletic, strong, just working his way back into shape.”

Though it seemed like Cameron Hildreth was headed for surgery on his injured wrist during the season, the guard opted for rest instead of a procedure.

“Well, they told me I still needed it,” Hildreth said of surgery. “But it was kind of a choice whether I wanted it or not. But it was a risk, so I just decided it was best for me not to take it with the outcome.”

The guard entering his senior season said his right wrist “hasn’t bothered me since it bothered me.”

There’s a clear delineation of when Hildreth injured his wrist last season; in Wake’s first 15 games, he was shooting 45.6% on 3-pointers (26-for-57). In Wake’s last 20 games, Hildreth shot 24.6% on 3s (14-for-57). The injury derailed what was a remarkable improvement, given Hildreth was a 31.1% 3-point shooter (28-for-90) across his first two seasons.

Hildreth didn’t miss a game because of the injury, initially wearing a brace after the early January injury and eventually going without it.

“Yeah, I think so. I think especially the coaches and team appreciated it a lot,” Hildreth said when asked if anybody understood the pain he went through to play with the injury. “But it just shows the character of who I am. I’ll do everything I can for the team.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dha2Vmb3Jlc3Qucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3dha2UtZm9yZXN0LWVuZHMtc3VtbWVyLW9uLWhlYWx0aHkt bm90ZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51 bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRF bGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVl OwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3Mu anMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5z cmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBl bC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2Nv cmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBz JTNBJTJGJTJGd2FrZWZvcmVzdC5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndha2Ut Zm9yZXN0LWVuZHMtc3VtbWVyLW9uLWhlYWx0aHktbm90ZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMz MTcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEt LSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==