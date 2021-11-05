Wake Forest checks exhibition boxes

WINSTON-SALEM – Alondes Williams can run and jump and Jake LaRavia has a smooth all-around game, now confirmed in front of a crowd.

Those were a couple of the main takeaways from Wake Forest’s 88-56 win against Winston-Salem State in a men’s basketball exhibition game on Friday night at Joel Coliseum.

“All in all, we got a lot of guys that got to play,” coach Steve Forbes said. “(We) shared the ball, (some guys scored) in double-figures and we got out of it what we needed to get out of it.”

Forbes was pleased with an in-game adjustment in switching ball-screen coverages, and that helped force Winston-Salem State into 15 turnovers and a 33.9% clip from the field.

LaRavia is Wake’s best all-around player, as could have been deduced by open practices in the last month and a half, plus coach Steve Forbes’ praise of the Indiana State transfer’s performance in scrimmages. LaRavia’s 16 points came on 6-for-8 shooting, with 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

“You know, that’s the Jake LaRavia that we’ve been seeing since the day he arrived on campus,” Forbes said.

LaRavia didn’t even need to dip into his full arsenal, as he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer.

“I consider myself a shooter, and obviously I didn’t shoot any 3s,” LaRavia said. “And that’s something that I just felt like I didn’t have to do tonight. We had a lot of guys on the court shooting, and I did my role.”

Wake Forest shot 10-for-25 on 3-pointers, boosted by Carter Whitt’s 3-for-3 performance. Forbes noted that Whitt has been shooting well for the past two weeks.

Daivien Williamson and Williams each added two 3s. Williams had 14 of his 16 points in the first half, bringing this crowd of 3,754 to its feet a few times on fast-break dunks in the final minutes.

“It was great playing against somebody else, you know, we were kind of getting tired of playing against each other all the time,” Williams said. “Everybody can’t wait for the season to start, so I’m just ready for the next one now.”

Wake Forest led 45-26 at halftime, and the lead reached 30 in the first eight minutes of the second half.

Wake’s rotation was nine players deep through the first half and into the first few minutes of the second half. Players coming off the bench, in order that they entered the game, were Cameron Hildreth, Carter Whitt, Khadim Sy and Robert McCray.

Hildreth had a quietly efficient night, scoring four points and adding five rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes. Whitt and Sy scored 12 apiece – Whitt’s scoring touch was a good development for the Deacons, while Sy’s scoring came inside after he started cold from behind the arc.

Tariq Ingraham and Lucas Taylor played 10 and eight minutes, respectively.

Tip-ins …: Freshman forward Matthew Marsh didn’t play because he suffered a concussion last month, but he was at the game, seated behind the Deacons’ bench. … Winston-Salem State played without senior guard Xavier Fennell, who’s expected to be one of the Rams’ top players.