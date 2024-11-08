Wake Forest can’t catch up to Cal

For everything that went right for Wake Forest on Friday night against California, something else went wrong.

That was the essence of a 46-36 loss to the Golden Bears, dropping the Deacons to 0-5 at home against FBS teams this season.

Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 ACC) had a chance at the end, getting the ball back down three with more than two minutes left and all three timeouts. But on the other side of the 2-minute stoppage, quarterback Hank Bachmeier was intercepted when he tried to force a throw to Taylor Morin.

Cal (5-4, 1-4) punched in a late touchdown that gave it a double-digit margin, and Bachmeier was picked off again to virtually end the game.

The Deacons were fortunate to be in position to be driving for a game-tying field goal or game-winning touchdown. Special teams units were a disaster, with a fumbled kickoff returned for a touchdown, a blocked field goal, two kickoffs out of bounds, and a would-be turnover by Morin if not for a penalty called away from the punt return.

That, plus a defense that surrendered 500 yards, made it seem like the Deacons should’ve lost convincingly.

But a 4-yard touchdown run by Bachmeier early in the fourth quarter, and the 2-point conversion, made the deficit 36-29. Cal took a field goal, and Wake Forest answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Tate Carney.

Wake’s defense got a stop — one of two three-and-outs it forced of Cal’s 14 full possessions — before Bachmeier’s ill-fated throw to Morin.

Demond Claiborne led Wake’s offense with 113 yards on 23 carries, and 51 yards on three catches. He scored once each on the ground and through the air — the latter coming on a trick play that involved him taking a direct snap, handing to Horatio Fields, who tossed to Bachmeier, who found Claiborne free behind the defense.