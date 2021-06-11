Wake Forest Brings Versatility, Experience with Addition of Sy

"We're thrilled to have Khadim come to Wake Forest and join the Demon Deacon family," head coach Steve Forbes said. "Along with his obvious offensive prowess to score the ball and make plays for others, Khadim will bring size, toughness and defensive experience to our team. He is a very personable young man.”

Over the past two seasons with the Rebels he started 31 of 45 games and averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. He ended the 2019-20 season second on the team in rebounding (170) and blocks (25).

The Senegal native shot 52.5 percent (106-of-202) from the field, 26.9 percent (7-of-26) from beyond the arc and 72.6 percent (61-of-84) from the free throw line during the 2019-20 season. He reached double figures in 15 games, including a career-high 20 in the win over Southeastern Louisiana and pulled down eight rebounds (career high) in five different games. He registered three blocks at Wichita State and at Mississippi State, which is tied for the most in a single game by a Rebel throughout the season. He scored 18 points, his most in an SEC game, on 7-of-12 shooting in the blowout win over Mississippi State and led the Rebels in rebounding in nine different games.

Prior to his time in the SEC, Sy spent one season (2018-19) at Daytona State, where he was rated the No. 3 junior college prospect according to 247Sports and earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American Honorable Mention accolades. He averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in his lone season at Daytona State and was close to a double-double average for the Falcons with 9.8 rebounds per game, which led the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA). He scored at least 20 points 10 different times throughout the season, including a high of 28 against Snead State Community College. Sy shot 55.1 percent from the field during the season.

Sy began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech where he started 28 games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent (55-of-97) from the field and 59.3 percent (16-of-27) from the free throw line in 2016-17.

A three-year letterwinner at Oak Hill Academy for coach Steve Smith, Sy averaged 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game as a senior. His team finished 42-1 his senior season and won the DICK’S Nationals in Madison Square Garden, defeating La Lumiere of Indiana, 62-60, in overtime. He won the game with a tip-in at the buzzer.



