Wake Forest breaks out with 9-run inning for mid-week win

The last non-conference tune-up before ACC plays wasn’t going all that well for Wake Forest’s baseball team.

That changed in a hurry.

Wake Forest poured on nine runs in the seventh inning, leading to a 14-6 win at Appalachian State on Tuesday. Wake's first ACC series is this weekend against Notre Dame in Winston-Salem.

“We needed that win and this is a tough place to win. They’re a good Sun Belt team and a well-coached program,” coach Tom Walter said via news release. “I was really happy that we got most of our runs off their two big bullpen pieces.

“I was glad we had really good at-bats against them because those are the kind of guys that we’re going to see in the ACC. Happy with this win and happy with the way that we pitched the ball.”

The Deacons (11-3) trailed 3-2 after six innings. Four straight walks to start the inning tied the game, and then pinch-hitter Matt Scannell hit a two-run double for the go-ahead runs.

Javar Williams singled in a run to make it 6-3, and then Jack Winnay reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs, with another run scoring. The next two batters, Kade Lewis and Dalton Wentz, both hit two-run doubles to follow.

Wake Forest padded the lead with three more runs in the ninth, two of which scored on a triple by Winnay. He was 2-for-5 with three runs and three RBI, as one of six players with two hits. The others were Scannell, Williams, Lewis, Wentz and Ethan Conrad, who had the Deacons’ only home run.

Wake’s first two runs came on Conrad’s homer and an RBI double by Wentz, both in the fifth inning.

The Deacons used seven pitchers, two of them freshmen who made their debuts. Chris Levonas started and was one of those — he hit a batter and walked one in his only inning, and got a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.

"We think [Levonas] is going to be a starter for us and really soon so we wanted to make sure he started the inning clean and that he starts to get into that pre-start routine," Walter said. "I was really proud of Lev and how he threw the baseball."

Haiden Leffew pitched a scoreless second inning and got two outs in the third, but left two runners for Griffin Green. He was tagged for a three-run home run.

Green bounced back with a couple of scoreless innings and was relieved by Zach Johnston (1-0), who picked up the decision by pitching 1 1/3 and allowing one run. Troy Dressler gave up two runs to start the eighth and was relieved by Nate Whysong, the other freshman who made his debut. Whysong hit a batter and then induced a double play, and got a flyout to end the inning.

Nate Brittain ended the game in the ninth.