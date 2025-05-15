Wake Forest blows past Louisville in ninth

Wake Forest went from protecting a one-run lead entering the ninth inning to blowing out Louisville 14-4 on Thursday night at Patterson Stadium.

The Deacons (35-18, 15-13 ACC) took a 5-4 lead on Matt Scannell’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh.

He helped get the ball rolling in the ninth when he reached on an error after a leadoff walk. Kade Lewis doubled in two runners for the first bit of breathing room and after a pitching change, Jack Winnay launched a two-run homer — one of Wake’s five homers in the game.

After Mitchell Salvino was hit by a pitch and another change on the mound, Dalton Wentz launched the last of Wake’s home runs. Javar Williams added an RBI double and Wake’s ninth-inning onslaught ended with Marek Houston’s two-run single.

Houston was 4-for-4 and started the scoring for the Deacons by hitting a solo homer in the first. Austin Hawke hit a two-run homer in the second to give Wake Forest an early 3-0 lead.

Louisville (34-19, 14-14) scored in three straight innings against Blake Morningstar, though, to take a 4-3 lead. Tague Davis hit a two-run homer in the second; a run in the third scored on a wild pitch; and Eddie King Jr. hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Morningstar (6-1) still pitched into the seventh, though. He allowed eight hits and a walk and struck out seven; he exited with two outs in the seventh. Joe Ariola relieved him and recorded the final out of that frame.

Ariola got two outs in the eighth when it was a one-run game but loaded the bases. Josh Gunther escaped that jam and stranded three runners—because he entered when it was a one-run game, he picked up his sixth save of the season when he struck out the side in the ninth, despite the 10-run margin.

Aside from Houston’s four-hit game, multi-hit games were turned in by Winnay and Wentz (two hits each). The top four of Wake’s lineup — Scannell, Houston, Lewis and Winnay — were a combined 8-for-18 with nine RBI and three homers.