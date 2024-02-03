WINSTON-SALEM – This was a different type of game for Wake Forest on Saturday night.

It went from good to great – how about that direction, all in one game.

The Demon Deacons gained a grip on visiting Syracuse and sailed into halftime. Then they kept up the solid work, ending with a 99-70 victory between two teams trying to gain the attention and quality credentials that might be worthy of postseason consideration.

Wake was the only one to accomplish that, avoiding what would have been its first three-game losing streak of the season.

“We’re 6-4 at the turn,” coach Steve Forbes said of the midway mark of the ACC schedule. “We’ve still got 10 games. That’s a lot of basketball.”

Wake (14-7 overall) didn’t have many glitches, serving up a steady diet of offense and alert defense. It was difficult to determine which was better.

“Early, I would say defensively (was best),” Forbes said. “I don’t think so much in the second half early on. I thought our offense was better than our defense.”

Wake’s 12th consecutive homecourt victory was highlighted by 66% shooting from the field, with four players connecting for multiple 3-point baskets.

The shooting touch didn’t surprise the Deacons.

“We work on those shots every day,” guard Hunter Sallis said. “I’m confident to shoot those shots.”

Sallis poured in 24 points, Kevin Miller had 21 points and Andrew Carr dumped in 16. Cameron Hildreth’s 13 points and 12 rebounds were factors in the romp.

Unlike second-half slip-ups that defined games at North Carolina State, North Carolina and Pitt, the Deacons showed no signs of backing off or backing up.

A 14-point halftime spread ballooned to 58-38.

“I thought we did a really good job of extending the lead in the guts of the game,” Carr said.

The fallout from the Pitt game had ramifications Saturday night.

“The game was won Thursday and Friday when we got back from Pitt,” Forbes said. “Everybody is dooming and glooming, and we just went to work. We had a great practice Thursday and a great practice Friday.”