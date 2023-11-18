Wake Forest’s former quarterback threw four touchdown passes while the Deacons failed to reach 100 passing yards in a 45-7 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Sam Hartman was 21 of 29 for 277 yards and four scores in his final home game for the No. 20 Irish (8-3). Wake’s starting QB for the last three seasons exited the game when he threw his final touchdown pass two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest (4-7) had 232 yards of offense and was held to single-digit points for the second straight week. Before last weekend’s 26-6 loss to N.C. State, the Deacons hadn’t been held under 10 points in a game since the 2019 season.

Fifth-year quarterback Michael Kern, starting for the first time, was 11-for-20 for 81 yards. Coach Dave Clawson said after the game that he “stabilized” Wake’s offense.

“Sometimes you have those games where if you did A, B and C maybe you find a way to win it. But right now they’re a much better football team than we are,” Clawson said. “Again, I think our guys played hard and I can’t fault their effort. We have one more week to play as a team.”

Wake Forest used a trick play to jump start its offense early in the second quarter. Wide receiver Jahmal Banks threw a 17-yard pass to Ke’Shawn Williams, and then Williams had a 20-yard run to set up Tate Carney’s 9-yard touchdown run.

That tied the game at 7-7.

Notre Dame scored the last 38 points of the game.

It was a 17-7 game at halftime and Wake Forest got the ball to start the second half. Kern was sacked and lost a fumble on the second play.

On the next snap, Hartman threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Eli Raridon that opened up a three-score lead and set the tone for the Irish to run away with the game. Audric Estimé had 115 yards on 22 carries to lead Notre Dame.

Justice Ellison’s 63 yards led Wake’s rushing game.