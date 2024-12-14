Northern Illinois QB commits to Wake Forest

It doesn’t seem like the starting quarterback position for Wake Forest is just going to be handed over to an inexperienced player.

Wake Forest got a commitment from former Northern Illinois quarterback Ethan Hampton on Saturday, adding to the mix of a QB position that — before Hampton’s arrival — doesn’t have a player who’s taken a meaningful snap in college.

Hampton started 10 games for a Northern Illinois team that was 7-5 this season and plays Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 23 (he’s not expected to play in the bowl game). He completed 58.3% of his passes this season (144 of 247) for 1,600 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 6-3, 216-pounder had 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns, too. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Both of Wake’s top two QBs from this season, Hank Bachmeier and Michael Kern, were sixth-year players in their final seasons of eligibility.

So, Hampton will presumably compete with Jeremy Hecklinski, who will be a second-year QB for the Deacons next season. Hecklinski earned praise for his development in practices this season; the only game action for him was handing the ball off a few times at the end of Wake’s loss at Miami. Tyler Mizzell, a rising third-year player, could also figure into a QB competition.

Hampton has done something few other ACC QBs have done over the years — which is beating Notre Dame. Northern Illinois handed the Irish their only loss of the season; Hampton was 10-for-19 for 198 yards and a touchdown in that game.