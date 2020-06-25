The Deacons offered McCray, a versatile guard with size and length, a day after Steve Forbes was hired and the staff has conducted two virtual in-home visits with the McCray family in the past three weeks. DeaconsIllustrated.com caught up with McCray’s father to get his thoughts on his son’s recruitment by the Deacons.

Wake Forest is on the hunt for a pair of wings and a combo guard in the 2021 cycle and Robert McCray V of A.C. Flora (Columbia, SC) High School is squarely in their sights.

“They did a Zoom meeting and they did a great job, said McCray IV. “I’m high on that Wake staff. They have been in it for a while.”

He continued, “B.J. McKie, Randolph Childress and the rest of the staff, those guys are great. They love Robert. We’ve watched their style of play and it fits Robert perfectly. The academics at Wake Forest are great and they are big into player development. Being that B.J. McKie is a Columbia (S.C.) guy he has been watching Robert for a while. Those two (McKie and Childress) are two top college guards who have had great success at their level. They would be great mentors for Robert in my opinion.

In addition to Wake Forest McCray V holds 13 other Division I offers including from Florida, East Carolina, Murray State, South Florida and Winthrop. He is also hearing from Alabama, Clemson and Missouri. We asked his father if his son was giving thought to trimming his list soon.

“I’ve talked with Robert a lot about it,” McCray IV said. “He hasn’t decided when he wants to narrow it down. He’s a very humble kid and most of the schools recruiting him he likes them. It’s a large list right now so I’m trying to get him to make a decision to go ahead and narrow it down because as a man he needs to do that. He doesn’t need to be leading anyone on that he doesn’t feel that he’s going to attend. So, he hasn’t given me a date yet, I’m trying to get him to but I’m trying to let him grow a little bit, you know, and handle it as a man himself because he’s becoming a young man. I’m not going to make the decision for him I’m just going to advise the best way I can.”