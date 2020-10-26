Holding offers from East Carolina , Elon , North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion ; the 6-foot-4, 200 pound Briggs has earned looks from a trio of ACC schools since MVP performances at the Big Shots Rock the Rock event.

Versatile shooting guard Kheni Briggs followed his sophomore season at A.L. Brown (NC) High School with solid performances during the truncated travel team season and is picking up high major interest as a result.

Recently Briggs, his high school head coach Andy Poplin and his stepfather were on a Zoom call with Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes and assistant coach Brooks Savage.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Wake Forest: The Zoom went really good. I got to know coach Forbes a little bit better because I’ve always been in contact with coach Savage. After the performance I had against Team Charlotte coach Savage really showed interest in me. Coach Forbes just let me know that he really liked me and wanted me to get on campus and show me around the school. They showed me videos of their practice. How intense it is and that you have to talk. I really like it [Wake Forest]. It’s close to home and it’s the best basketball since it’s in the ACC.

Georgia Tech: They started recruiting me after they saw film of me scoring 38-points against Team Charlotte. Coach Pastner really loves how I can score at all three levels and guard one through four on the defensive end.

Virginia Tech: Coach Kevin Giltner has been in close contact and he really likes my style of play.

DeaconsIllustrated.com also caught up with A.L. Brown head coach Andy Poplin, for his thoughts on Briggs and the Zoom with Wake Forest.