Wake Forest baseball weekend update

Wake Forest won a nail-biter and a football-score type of blowout before dropping the final game of a three game series at Georgia Tech in baseball this weekend.

The Deacons (16-4, 3-3 ACC) won a road ACC series to get to .500 in the league following a doubleheader Sunday sweep last weekend at home against Florida State.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Wake Forest 5, Georgia Tech 3

The Deacons got the weekend started on the right note with Michael Turconi’s three-run home run in the first inning of a series-opening win.

Turconi’s blast, plus RBI groundouts by Nick Kurtz and Jake Reinisch in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, was enough for Wake Forest’s pitching to secure the win.

Rhett Lowder (5-0) extended his unbeaten start to the season with five innings, allowing all three of Georgia Tech’s runs (two of them were earned). He allowed eight hits and walked two batters, while striking out five.

Camden Minacci was lights out in relief, pitching 3 2/3 innings and only allowing one hit and one walk, with five strikeouts. Eric Adler recorded the final out, earning his fourth save of the season.

Wake Forest 27, Georgia Tech 7

That’s not a typo, nor did the Deacons and Yellow Jackets take a break from the diamond and head to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the rubber game of the series.

Wake Forest’s 27 runs and 28 hits set program records for an ACC game, as the Deacons blew open what was a tight game with a 12-run fifth inning.

As you might expect when a team puts up four touchdowns, everybody hit for the Deacons. Kurtz was 6-for-8 with six RBI; Brock Wilken was 3-for-6 with five RBI, hitting two homers in the fifth; Brendan Tinsman was 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI.

The only starter for Wake Forest who didn’t score multiple times was Pierce Bennett, and he was 3-for-6 with three RBI.

Seth Keener started for Wake Forest, pitching into the fourth inning and allowing five runs (four earned). Crawford Wade (2-0) earned the win by pitching 1 2/3 innings, and Teddy McGraw threw three scoreless innings while the Deacons’ offense poured on the runs.

Georgia Tech 14, Wake Forest 5

The Deacons should’ve saved some runs from Saturday for the series finale.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, eventually chasing Josh Hartle (3-2) from the game in the third inning.

Wake Forest made things semi-interesting with a four-run seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 9-4, but the Yellow Jackets answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the result.

Hartle gave up seven hits and three walks, leading to eight runs, in 2 2/3 innings. Brennen Oxford and Eric Adler also gave up multiple runs in the later innings.