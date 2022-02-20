Wake Forest baseball weekend update

So far, so good for Wake Forest’s baseball team.

The Deacons won each of their first three games this weekend at David F. Couch Ballpark, beating Lafayette 25-3 (in seven innings) on Friday night, Georgetown 9-1 on Saturday night, and VCU 6-4 on Sunday.

Here’s a brief recap of each game:

Wake Forest 25, Lafayette 3 (7 innings)

Wake Forest blew the game open with a 16-run fifth inning and tacked on eight more runs in the sixth, with the game called off after the top of the seventh because of an agreement between the teams’ coaches.

Pierce Bennett and Michael Turconi each hit grand slams, and Brock Wilken had a three-run homer. Bennett, batting in the 9-hole and playing left field, was 4-for-4 with three runs and five RBI; Turconi also drove in five.

Rhett Lowder pitched five innings and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six, and didn’t give up any runs.

Wake Forest 9, Georgetown 1

The Deacons continued their hot offensive start to the season and gave freshman lefty Josh Hartle plenty of run support, leading 8-0 after the fourth inning.

Hartle, a highly regarded local product, threw five innings and allowed six hits, one walk and one walk, while striking out five. He was relieved by Derek Crum, a former outfielder for the Deacons, who threw 1 2/3 innings without allowing a baserunner.

Jake Reinisch drove in three runs as Wake Forest’s DH, while the Nos. 2-5 spots in the lineup – Turconi, Wilken, Adam Cecere and Brendan Tinsman – all had two hits apiece.

Wake Forest 6, VCU 4

In obviously Wake Forest’s closest game of the opening weekend, the Deacons trailed 4-2 in the 5th inning before scoring the last four runs of the game – three of them coming on a pair of homers by Cecere.

Reinisch and freshman Nick Kurtz hit back-to-back homers in the third inning, but VCU scored once in the 4th and three times in the 5th. Turconi added a sacrifice fly to get a run back in the 5th, and Cecere connected a go-ahead two-run homer in the 6th after Bennett singled.

Teddy McGraw picked up the win in his first collegiate start – the sophomore pitched six innings and gave up four hits, two walks, all four of VCU’s runs, and struck out four.

Eric Adler picked up his first save of the season by pitching the final two innings, working around a couple of batters who reached in the 8th and a walk in the 9th. He struck out four of the nine batters he faced.