Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Wake Forest picked up two double-digit wins in a doubleheader sweep of Longwood on Saturday, the Deacons’ only action of the weekend.

Wake Forest’s (31-13) break from ACC play comes at a crucial time in the season, having dropped five of the last ACC games including last weekend’s sweep at Notre Dame. Saturday’s games against Longwood were a chance for the Deacons to right the ship, per se, as much as can be expected against a non-conference foe.

To the tune of 30 runs and 35 hits in two seven-inning games, the Deacons rolled through a doubleheader sweep.

Here’s a recap of each game in Saturday’s doubleheader:

Wake Forest 18, Longwood 3

Wake Forest broke loose with a 10-run fifth inning that featured a grand slam from Michael Turconi and a three-run homer by Pierce Bennett.

That was part of a two-homer game for Turconi, and Brock Wilken also homered twice. Wilken had a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single, running his RBI total to six for the game. Bennett was 5-for-5, and Tommy Hawke, Brendan Tinsman, Adam Cecere and Jake Reinisch all had two-hit games.

Rhett Lowder (8-2) worked five innings and gave up two runs on six hits without allowing a walk. He struck out six.

Wake Forest 12, Longwood 1

The Deacons put up three runs in each of the first two innings and Josh Hartle (5-4) settled in after a first-inning run, allowing Wake Forest to cruise.

Bennett had an RBI single and Reinisch drove in two runs in the first inning, and Tinsman had a two-run single and Cecere had a sac fly in the second inning to keep Wake Forest’s offense rolling into Game 2.

Cecere later homered, and Wilken capped the scoring with his third homer of the day, a three-run shot in the seventh.

Hartle pitched four innings, allowing four hits, striking out five and not allowing a walk. Teddy McGraw pitched the last three, giving up three walks but not allowing a hit and striking out six.