Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Deacons get Saturday doubleheader sweep of Longwood in break from ACC play

Adam Cecere, left, and Pierce Bennett celebrate during Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Longwood. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Wake Forest picked up two double-digit wins in a doubleheader sweep of Longwood on Saturday, the Deacons’ only action of the weekend.

Wake Forest’s (31-13) break from ACC play comes at a crucial time in the season, having dropped five of the last ACC games including last weekend’s sweep at Notre Dame. Saturday’s games against Longwood were a chance for the Deacons to right the ship, per se, as much as can be expected against a non-conference foe.

To the tune of 30 runs and 35 hits in two seven-inning games, the Deacons rolled through a doubleheader sweep.

Here’s a recap of each game in Saturday’s doubleheader:

Wake Forest 18, Longwood 3

Wake Forest broke loose with a 10-run fifth inning that featured a grand slam from Michael Turconi and a three-run homer by Pierce Bennett.

That was part of a two-homer game for Turconi, and Brock Wilken also homered twice. Wilken had a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single, running his RBI total to six for the game. Bennett was 5-for-5, and Tommy Hawke, Brendan Tinsman, Adam Cecere and Jake Reinisch all had two-hit games.

Rhett Lowder (8-2) worked five innings and gave up two runs on six hits without allowing a walk. He struck out six.

Wake Forest 12, Longwood 1

The Deacons put up three runs in each of the first two innings and Josh Hartle (5-4) settled in after a first-inning run, allowing Wake Forest to cruise.

Bennett had an RBI single and Reinisch drove in two runs in the first inning, and Tinsman had a two-run single and Cecere had a sac fly in the second inning to keep Wake Forest’s offense rolling into Game 2.

Cecere later homered, and Wilken capped the scoring with his third homer of the day, a three-run shot in the seventh.

Hartle pitched four innings, allowing four hits, striking out five and not allowing a walk. Teddy McGraw pitched the last three, giving up three walks but not allowing a hit and striking out six.

