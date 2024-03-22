Wake Forest got started with a lot of offense early in a three-game series against Louisville. Chase Burns took over the middle game, as has become a theme, and the Deacons have a series win. The Deacons beat Louisville 16-7 in the series opener on Thursday, and then Burns threw another gem as the Deacons won the middle game 5-1 on Friday. It’s an important series win for Wake Forest, which dropped two of three games against Duke and at Virginia to start ACC play. The Deacons won all 10 league series last season en route to reaching the College World Series. Here is a recap of each game in the series:

Wake Forest 5, Louisville 1

On Friday, moving up a day didn’t do much to throw off the ACC pitcher of the week of the last two weeks. Burns (5-0) pitched seven innings and gave up one run — a homer by Zion Rose — on three hits. He didn’t walk a batter for the first time this season (six starts). The junior right-hander had 12 strikeouts, marking his fifth outing hitting double-digit punchouts. Burns has 68 of them in 37 1/3 innings, against 12 walks. Rose’s homer came in the sixth inning and was the first run of the game. But Louisville’s lead didn’t last long. Jack Winnay reached on a two-out infield single in the bottom of the sixth, which scored Javar Williams, who led off the inning with a walk. The Deacons took a lead in the seventh on Cameron Gill’s RBI single, and a couple of insurance runs came on RBI singles by Adam Tellier and Seaver King. Wake Forest tacked on one more run in the eighth, aided by an error. Zach Johnston pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief, allowing three baserunners (two of them on dropped third strikes). Will Ray threw one pitch to record the final out of the game. (this will be updated following other game in the series)

Wake Forest 16, Louisville 7