Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Wake Forest gave back some of the momentum it gained in last weekend’s sweep by dropping two of three games to visiting Clemson this weekend.

The Deacons (27-9, 10-8 ACC) wasted a sublime start from Rhett Lowder in the series opener, won in a walk-off in the middle game, and then dropped a high-scoring game on Sunday.

“It was a disappointing series loss. We certainly had our chances on Friday. We certainly had our chances today,” coach Tom Walter said through a news release. “I mismanaged the bullpen. It’s the only way to look at it. I’ve got to do a better job there with the game on the line and matching those guys up.”

Here is a recap of each game from this weekend:

Clemson 1, Wake Forest 0

A sacrifice fly in the ninth inning won a pitcher’s duel in the series opener.

Lowder pitched eight innings and allowed three hits and one walk, while striking out 11 batters. Camden Minacci gave up two singles and hit a batter to begin the ninth before Tyler Corbitt flied out to left field, scoring Cooper Ingle.

Lowder was matched by Clemson’s Mack Anglin for six innings – he gave up four hits and two walks – and then Geoffrey Gilbert (2-1) picked up the win by pitching the final three. Gilbert only allowed one runner, which came on a hit batter, and struck out five.

The Deacons’ 7-8-9 batters, Danny Corona, Chris Katz and Tommy Hawke, respectively, had three of the team’s four hits.

Wake Forest 12, Clemson 9 (10 innings)

Michael Turconi blasted a three-run homer to deliver a walk-off win after Wake Forest blew a 9-2 lead.

Ten of the Deacons’ 12 runs came on three homers – Brendan Tinsman hit a grand slam and Kyle Joye hit a three-run homer, both in the first inning to give Wake Forest an early 7-1 lead.

Pierce Bennett and Corona also drove in runs for the Deacons, and Hawke was 3-for-4.

Clemson brought the game tied with a three-run triple by Bryar Hawkins and an RBI double by Jonathan French in the eighth, and then on Caden Grice’s RBI single in the ninth.

Gabe Golob was charged with all four runs in Clemson’s eighth, and Minacci gave up the run in the ninth that tied the game.

Clemson 10, Wake Forest 8

Wake Forest scored three first-inning runs, two of them on a homer by Nick Kurtz, but Clemson led 10-4 after the top of the seventh and Wake’s comeback attempt came up two runs short.

Kurtz also homered in the fourth. Wake’s four runs in the bottom of the seventh came on a solo homer by Tinsman, an RBI single by Bennett, and a two-run homer by Jake Reinisch.

Clemson’s last seven runs all came via homers – two-run shots by Corbitt and Grice, plus a three-run homer by Max Wagner.