DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest, Appalachian State Agree to Future Matchups

“Wake Forest and Appalachian State playing is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of North Carolina,” said Deacon athletics director John Currie. “It would be a shame not to have the normal packed and electric atmosphere this game always provides. Given the uncertainty of the moment, the right decision is to go ahead and plan to play in a near-term future year when we can offer fans of both institutions the opportunity to be in Truist Field and enjoy continuing a great tradition.”

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Because of expected COVID-19 related significant fan capacity reductions and the parameters of the ACC’s recently announced 10+1 emergency scheduling model, Wake Forest and Appalachian State will postpone their 2020 contest to a future year.

Additionally, Currie and Appalachian State AD Doug Gillin have agreed in principle to add two more games to the series, which will include Wake Forest’s first trip to Boone since scoring 17 second-half points and blocking two kicks in a victory in 2017.

“I am very appreciative of Doug’s partnership in making this decision, which gives both of us the ability to move forward in completing our tentative 2020 schedules,” added Currie. “I believe the short-term disappointment is offset by the long-term sustainment and enhancement of the rivalry.”

It is anticipated that the two future games in Winston-Salem and the Boone match-up can all be played this decade.

“Appalachian State is an excellent program and I know our student-athletes were excited for the opportunity to compete against them this fall,” said Head Coach Dave Clawson. “Along with being an excellent matchup on the field, both fan bases were extremely excited for this contest. The atmosphere we witnessed in Boone in 2017 had our program excited for a great environment this fall inside Truist Field. We schedule this type of game for our fans, and I look forward to playing Coach Shawn Clark and their program in the future.”