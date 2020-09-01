DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest Announces Team Captains for the Upcoming Season

The five team captains for the upcoming season are redshirt senior defensive lineman Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr., redshirt senior tight end Brandon Chapman, redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, redshirt senior defensive back Luke Masterson and senior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor.

"Luke, Boogie, Sam, Brandon, and Ja'Sir are all excellent representatives of Wake Forest Football," head coach Dave Clawson said. "They are competitors on the field, exhibit high character in their daily lives and are committed in the classroom. We are proud of them and know that their leadership will be critical as we face the many challenges the 2020 Football Season will present on and off the field."

The 2020 captains have helped lead the Demon Deacons to a program-record four consecutive bowl games along with capturing the eighth Big 4 Championship in Wake Forest history.

This is the first time each player will represent the team as a captain. Additionally, Hartman became the first sophomore captain since Ryan Janvion during the 2014 season.