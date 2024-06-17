Wake Forest announced that its men’s basketball team will play a neutral-court game against Michigan at the Greensboro Coliseum in the upcoming season.

The Deacons will play the Wolverines on Nov. 10, which will be the first weekend of the season. That’s a Sunday; Wake’s football team plays a home game against new ACC foe California on that Friday, Nov. 8.

Wake Forest will play in Michigan, per the news release, during the 2025-26 season as the return trip (likely in Detroit). Playing neutral-site games is more beneficial to teams’ NET rankings than playing home-and-home series, because a Quad-1 game on a neutral court is any team between 1-50 and a Quad-2 game is 51-100. For a home game to qualify as Quad-1, it has to be against a top-30 team in the NET; for a road to be a Quad-1 game, it’s top-75.

Wake Forest will enter next season with perhaps the highest expectations in coach Steve Forbes’ five seasons at the helm. The Deacons return first-team All-ACC selection Hunter Sallis, along with starters Cameron Hildreth and Efton Reid III, and brought in a five-player haul in the transfer portal.

Michigan has a remade roster and new coach with Dusty May, who was 126-69 in the past six seasons at FAU, including a trip to the Final Four in 2023. Notable among the newcomers to May’s first roster at Michigan are Vladislav Goldin (FAU), Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), Rubin Jones (North Texas) and Danny Wolf (Yale).

“We are excited to face Michigan in the historic Greensboro Coliseum,” Forbes said through the news release. “I’ve known and respected Dusty May for many years and I appreciate his efforts to make this game happen.

“Playing Michigan in Greensboro gives all our fans in the Triad the opportunity to watch us play a very good Big Ten opponent in a neutral site game.”

Wake Forest and Michigan have played once before; the Deacons won 71-60 at Michigan in 2000 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Per the release, all fans will have the chance to buy tickets for the game beginning July 24, with prices starting at $25. Season ticket holders, Deacon Club members and International Leadership Circle members will receive a pre-sale promo code for their priority sales windows, which open July 10.