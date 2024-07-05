Wake Forest announced most of its non-conference schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season on Friday morning.

The Deacons will play six home games against teams from low- or mid-major conferences, starting the season with two home games against Coppin State (Nov. 4) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 7).

And then comes the first of three non-conference games away from Joel Coliseum, with a Nov. 10 matchup against Michigan at the Greensboro Coliseum. That’s the first half of a home-and-home series, with the Deacons bound for Detroit in the 2025-26 season.

Wake’s other non-conference home games are against USC Upstate (Nov. 13), Western Carolina (Nov. 19), Detroit (Nov. 23) and James Madison (Dec. 17).

The Skip Prosser Classic returns this year, with Wake Forest heading to Xavier for a Nov. 16 game. The ACC-SEC Challenge game, as previously announced, will see the Deacons travel to Texas A&M for a Dec. 3 game.

There are two games missing from the schedule. Wake Forest will be in Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational as part of a four-team event; the other teams will be Florida, Minnesota and Wichita State. The Deacons will play two of those three teams.

The schedule and bracket for that event has not been released by ESPN yet, though the games are slated from Nov. 26-29.