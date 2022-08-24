An old ACC rivalry is set to be renewed.

Wake Forest and Maryland will play each other in a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031, the two schools announced Wednesday.

The 2030 game will be played Sept. 7 in Winston-Salem; the return date to College Park, Md., will be Sept. 6, 2031.

The two founding members of the ACC have not played since 2013, Maryland's last season in the league before leaving for the Big Ten. Wake Forest won that meeting 34-10.

Maryland leads the historical series 43-18-1. The Terrapins are the fifth-most frequently played opponent in Wake's history despite not having played since 2013 -- the only teams the Deacons have played more often are N.C. State, UNC, Duke and Clemson.

“This series will help us continue to raise the profile of Wake Forest football as we will play in the nation’s capital and playing high-profile Power-5 opponents helps our strength of schedule,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said through a news release. “The DMV and surrounding area has a great history of producing high-level football players and it will be exciting to play in an area where we consistently recruit future Demon Deacons.”

Wake Forest has 22 players on its current roster from the greater Washington D.C. area, including Caelen Carson, Chelen Garnes (both Waldorf, Md.), Justice Ellison, Mitch Griffis (both Ashburn, Va.) and Michael Jurgens (Damascus, Md.).