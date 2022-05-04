Wake Forest adds Tyree Appleby

Tyree Appleby , a transfer from Florida , committed to the Deacons on Wednesday night after visiting last week. Appleby has one season of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible as a grad transfer.

Wake Forest has added another guard to the mix from the transfer portal.

Appleby gives the Deacons their third transfer portal addition of the offseason and second of the week. Fellow guard Jao Ituka of Marist committed last week, and forward Andrew Carr committed Monday night.

Appleby and Ituka both were listed at 6-1 at their previous schools – the obvious difference is in experience, with Ituka playing one college season and Appleby having five under his belt already.

The 6-1, 163-pound Appleby averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists, and made 65 3-pointers (of 190, 34.2%) at Florida last season – that number of 3s would’ve ranked second among the Deacons, trailing Isaiah Mucius’ 71.

Appleby started his career at Cleveland State, scoring 899 points in two seasons (11.8 ppg as a freshman, 17.2 as a sophomore). He transferred to Florida and sat out the 2019-20 season, and has scored a combined 653 points in two seasons with the Gators.

The trio of transfer additions means Wake Forest has nine scholarships committed to next season’s roster – the Deacons return Cameron Hildreth, Lucas Taylor, Robert McCray, Damari Monsanto and Matthew Marsh, plus have Zach Keller signed.

Decisions from Jake LaRavia and Daivien Williamson loom large for the next month or so – both are currently in the NBA draft process but maintaining their college eligibility. They have until June 1 to withdraw from the process and return to Wake Forest.