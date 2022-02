Wake Forest made one addition to its signing class with tight end Harry Lodge, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Lodge is a 6-6, 230-pounder from Cambridge, Mass. He was a three-sport athlete at Belmont Hill School, also playing basketball and lacrosse.

Wake Forest signed 12 players during the December signing period, which is when the Deacons have signed the vast majority of their classes since the implementation of it in 2017.