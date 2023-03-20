Kevin Miller committed to Wake Forest on Sunday, a guard from Central Michigan who figures to at least get a chance to take over as the Deacons’ point guard — a role in which Alondes Williams and Tyree Appleby have thrived in the last two seasons.

Well, let’s not go that far yet.

Wake Forest has its next All-ACC guard and contender for ACC player of the year.

Miller, whose nickname is “Boopie,” comes to Wake Forest with three seasons of eligibility left and is coming off one in which he only played four games. Miller suffered a foot injury in November that held him out for the rest of the season.

In those four games, Miller averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was in the process of building off a freshman season that saw him lead the Chippewas with 13.1 points and 4.6 assists per game.

The Chicago native is a career 36.1% shooter on 3-pointers (35 of 97) and made 77.8% of his free throws with the Chippewas.

Wake Forest now has two scholarships available. The Deacons saw three players — Lucas Taylor, Robert McCray and Davion Bradford — enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, and Miller is the only addition so far.

Those last two words are key.

Coach Steve Forbes made no secret about what Wake Forest needs — length on the perimeter and rim protection — in his last press conference of the season.

Replacing Appleby, a first-team All-ACC pick, was also on the priority list and is now checked off.