Tyree Appleby was picked as a first-team All-ACC player, but came up shy of becoming Wake Forest’s second straight ACC player of the year.

Appleby was second in voting to Miami’s Isaiah Wong, with Wong garnering 30 votes and Appleby 23. Wake’s sixth-year guard leads the league in scoring and assists, a position Alondes Williams was in last season when he won the award (he was passed in the postseason for the scoring title).

Along with Appleby and Wong, the rest of the first-team All-ACC was UNC’s Armando Bacot, Clemson’s Hunter Tyson and Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton.

The only other Wake Forest representation in All-ACC balloting was Cameron Hildreth in the most improved player award. He received three votes, tied for the fifth-most of the 11 players who received at least one vote. Boston College center Quinten Post won the award.