Wake Forest adds another QB to mix

Wake Forest wasn’t quite finished adding quarterbacks to its roster when coach Jake Dickert spoke to media earlier this week.

The Deacons landed a commitment Friday from Deshawn Purdie. He comes to Wake Forest having started six games at Charlotte this past season.

The Baltimore native has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He signed with Florida earlier in this transfer portal cycle but was released from that signing earlier this week.

Purdie was 100-for-200 this season, throwing for 1,802 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had 92 rushing yards as a scrambler, according to Pro Football Focus, and minus-11 on designed runs.

He was the starter for Charlotte’s last four games, a stretch in which the coach with Baltimore ties who recruited him to the 49ers — Biff Poggi — was fired. Charlotte won its last two games, after Poggi’s exit — beating FAU 39-27 and UAB 29-27.

Against FAU, Purdie threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns. Against UAB, he completed 9 of 26 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. He also started Charlotte’s 55-24 win at East Carolina, in which Purdie was 13-for-22 for 206 yards and had a rushing touchdown.

According to PFF, Purdie had 24 big-time throws and 22 turnover-worthy plays — in just 242 drop-backs. For a comparison: Hank Bachmeier had 14 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays in 446 drop-backs for the Deacons this past season.

Purdie is the second quarterback added through the transfer portal in Dickert’s first month at the helm. The Deacons brought in Robby Ashford, who spent two seasons at each of Oregon and Auburn before spending this past season at South Carolina, earlier this month.

Purdie (6-4, 220) is closer in size to Ashford (6-3, 229) than any of the Deacons’ other quarterbacks — none of whom has attempted a pass in a collegiate game. Those are: redshirt sophomore Tyler Mizzell, redshirt freshmen Jeremy Hecklinski and Nick Rubino, and incoming freshmen Elijiah Oehlke and Steele Pizzella. Mizzell and Rubino joined the program as walk-ons.

Dickert made it clear earlier this week that there would be competition throughout the spring, summer and fall camp to be the Deacons' starting QB.