DeaconsIllustrated - Truist Field at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest Athletics is excited to announce a new name for the home of the Demon Deacon football team.

Starting with the upcoming football season, BB&T Field will now be known as Truist Field at Wake Forest.

“Wake Forest University is proud of its affiliation with the people of Truist and grateful for their longtime support of Demon Deacon student-athletes.” Director of Athletics John Currie said. “As Truist continues its climb as one of America’s leadIng financial institutions, we are excited that the 21st century’s best college football program in North Carolina will now call Truist Field its home.”

Originally built in 1968, the newly named Truist Field at Wake Forest is considered one of the most beautiful stadiums in the nation. The 31,500-capacity stadium has undergone significant renovations in recent years.

The renaming comes as a result of the merger of SunTrust and BB&T to form Truist, now the sixth-largest U.S. financial institution.