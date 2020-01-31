Kentucky offered Thursday. Cincinnati and Tulane offered Wednesday.

In the last two weeks, Akron, Colorado, Florida International, Wake Forest and West Virginia have offered as well. Schools like Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy and Virginia Tech offered in 2019.

"Things are going real good right now," said Quinn. "I have picked up some new offers, I have visited Georgia Southern and Tennessee the last two weeks and recruiting is going good."

The Vols did not offer on the trip to Knoxville, but he spent with Derrick Ansley and Tennessee let Quinn know that they will be recruiting him moving forward.

He is likely to visit Troy this weekend, then in the spring he wants to check out schools like Wake Forest and West Virginia.

"I have been communicating a lot with coaches from Wake Forest and West Virginia a lot since they offered and both want me to visit as soon as I can.

"With the distance to each school, it will take me a little longer to see them, but I have interest in both schools.

"Wake Forest has been sending me pictures of the school, showing me the campus and I have learned they have a top five program in Computer Science, which is what I want to major in.

"West Virginia has been talking about how I fit into their defense, how they like how I come up and tackle and that they think I fit what they do.

"I hope to visit both in April."

Academics will come first when Quinn looks to cut his list down, then make his decision, but position could also play a role. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound junior out of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes is being recruited to play different positions.

"Some schools think I could be a linebacker in college and others think I am more of a hybrid safety that gets to cover some too. I prefer to do both, so I kind of like the hybrid role more, so that is something I am looking at too."

Official visits are likely to take place in the spring and summer with a decision coming shortly thereafter.

"I think I will sit down with my parents, talk about visits, take those and I think I will know after that," said Quinn. "I am thinking I will commit late in the summer."