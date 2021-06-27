Three-star Patrick Wessler setting up visits

“I don’t have any official visits set up now, I am going to set up more but we are going to wait for a little bit to get them set up for the fall," he said. "I am definitely working to set up visits with Providence, Southern Cal , Ole Miss , Iowa , Virginia Tech , Ohio State . I just went to go see Wake (Forest) , but I will probably go see them again.”

Over the past month, 7-foot 2022 prospect Patrick Wessler has picked up numerous Power Five offers as coaches started to find out more about him.

Virginia Tech: “I know they need a big in 2022, because their bigs right now are all grad transfers. I really like coach Mike Young and the style they play.”

Iowa: “I have talked with coach Fran McCaffery there a few times, there is a lot of opportunity there as well. They like me because they think I am similar to Luka Garza, they need a post scorer and that is what I do best.”

Providence: “Coach Ed Cooley is really big on building relationships, and I really like that because it makes me feel like they really want me and they are really recruiting me to their program.”

USC: “I really like them because they have come after me hard and their reputation speaks for itself with their bigs. They have sent their last four bigs to the NBA and they are led in scoring by bigs every year, so that is the type of place I want to go to.”

Wake Forest: “I like the way their run their offense, I think it really fits me well. And I really like coach Steve Forbes, he seems like a really great guy and I really like our relationship.”

Ohio State: “I really like coach Chris Holtmann. I like how they run things, their offense and play style is inside-out. I really like their program, and obviously they were the number four team in the nation as well.”

“Kansas has called me once or twice and I have heard from Iona a few times, other than that West Virginia and Ohio State both just offered me. Neither Kansas or Iona have offered.”