News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 08:49:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Three schools standing out to Cole Nelson

Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

Cole Nelsonis handling his school business at home, like many high school students across the United States right now.In between his studies, with more time at home, the 6-foot-3, 230 pound rush en...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}